Happy 102nd Birthday Brigadier General McGee!

Brigadier General Charles McGee, the lone survivor of the historic Tuskegee Airmen, turns 102 today. McGee is profiled in the DCW50 “Serving While Black” documentary which was originally broadcast during Black History Month 2020. The program, in its entirety, will be broadcast on Saturday, Feb. 26th at 6PM. “Serving While Black” won “Outstanding Documentary” from the National Association of Black Journalists this past weekend.