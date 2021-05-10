Guy Takes To TikTok To Spread Awareness About Deadly Shells

Shell expert Jono goes by [Shellcade](https://www.tiktok.com/@shellcade?) on TikTok, and prepare to have your mind blown by what he has to say. He explains just how dangerous shells commonly found on beaches around the world can be, and why you should pretty much never pick them up. Believe it or not, the organisms living inside shells like the Marbled cone and the Geography cone have the ability to kill a person in under *ten minutes*.

In a nerve-wracking video posted to his TikTok account, we see Jono’s own close call with a Textile cone he found on the beach that he thought was empty…but wasn’t. Thankfully he wasn’t stung, but now he’s educating others — and boy are we grateful!