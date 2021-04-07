Grandmas, Meet Your Grandchildren!

After discovering she had pre-eclampsia 33 weeks into her pregnancy, Alexis ended up giving birth to her daughter at just 35 weeks. Because of a few health complications, little Teagan spent 11 days in the NICU after her birth. Teagan was never given a specific discharge date, so now that the little cutie is out, Alexis is taking the opportunity to surprise her mom and biggest supporter, Denice! Watch the totally unexpected moment Denice gets to meet her granddaughter for the very first time.

From one heartwarming moment to another, Nayna is also about to meet her grandbaby! Sadly, Nayna has lung cancer, so between her chemotherapy treatment and COVID-19 restrictions, she hasn’t been able to see her son Jason in over a year — or meet her first grandchild. Now, the family has coordinated a special surprise for Jason and his little boy to come down to Arizona from Colorado, and Grandma’s reaction is giving us all the feels!