With the help of the videography team at [Harold Lyle Films](https://www.youtube.com/user/1Haroldlyle/featured), Mac is pulling off a truly magical surprise. You see, Mac’s girlfriend Lady thinks they’re filming a commercial as the two explore a breathtaking property on horseback, but in reality, she’s about to be surprised by a group of their loved ones who are helping Mac ask a very important question. Watch the heartwarming moment Lady goes from Mac’s girlfriend to his fiancée!