Graduation Day at Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy

Graduation day was this morning for the Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy, DCW50 was in attendance to help document and commemorate the occasion. Below are a selection of interviews we had the opportunity to conduct with the Academy in the past for our special interest program This Just In. Below that is the program and photographs taken at the event.

For more information about the organization click the link below:

http://cgyca.org/

Congratulations to the Graduating Class!

Photos

ctrl+click and open image in new tab to see full size