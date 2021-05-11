Giving Back To The Community, One Meal At A Time

After going through a bit of a rough patch herself, [Kiea Marshay](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxvb4Z2CSoD6HSgJsMV7YQw/featured) decided she wanted to give back to others. So, she made a giant pot of spaghetti, wrote kind messages to go along with each plate, then drove to downtown Atlanta with her friend to give back to those in need of a warm meal and a little positivity. We can only imagine how many smiles Kiea put on people’s faces with her kind gesture. What an amazing way to spend a day!