Girlfriend of Nashville Man Alerted Police last year about Boyfriend building bombs

Officers visited Anthony Warner’s home more than a year ago before he bombed downtown Nashville on Christmas day after his girlfriend reported he was building bombs in an RV trailer at his residence. Officers weren’t able to contact him or see inside his RV however, were called to Anthony’s girlfriend Pamela Perry’s home on Aug 21, 2019 after making suicidal threats while sitting on her porch with firearms.

Perry feared for her life and thought Warner would harm her so police went to Warner’s home but he didn’t answer the door after knocking several times.

Police reported no evidence of a crime and had no authority to enter his home or fenced property however……..

