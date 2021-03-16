Girl Surprises Her Best Friend With A New MacBook Air

Not only was Monday International Women’s Day, but it was also Louisa’s birthday! Her best friend, Diana, wanted to get her a nice gift, and since Louisa had been doing all of her school work on her phone, she and some of her friends and family collaborated to gift Louisa a new MacBook Air! When it was time for Louisa to receive her gift, she was handed a huge toilet paper box and asked to open it up. At first, Louisa was confused, but when she saw what it was, she could not hold in her tears!

You can keep up with Louisa and Diana on their [YouTube channel](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN8qwaCGHCpVxEpa3zHq20g).

