Girl Reunites With Birth Mom For The First Time In 7 Years

We’ve featured Crystal, Aaron and their beautiful blended family a few times here on *RTM,* and now, the [Crazy Pieces](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKE8PzFYXq1P5yeZuGVmymA) family is back with another touching video. After going through foster care and eventually being adopted by Crystal and Aaron, Ariana has only spoken to her birth mother once over the last seven years. Now, three years after that phone call, Crystal has a special birthday surprise for Ariana: They’re going to meet her birth mom for dinner! This one’s warming our hearts.