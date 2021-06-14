Girl Donates Hair To Aunt With Cancer & Big Brother Makes Baby Laugh

Sometimes, the biggest hearts are in the littlest people. 10-year-old Ainsley cut and donated her hair to make a wig for her aunt Melissa, who is battling cancer. Ainsley hopes that her story will inspire other kids to donate their hair, too!

When you make a sudden move that a baby giggles at, it’s easy to do it again and again to cause enormous amounts of adorable laughter. Big brother Hudson learned how to make his baby brother Ryker laugh by jerking his arms up in the air. This sweet moment was the foundation to a tight bond because two years later, they still goof around together!