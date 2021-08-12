Giant Eagle, GetGo become first to offer Paypal, Venmo as payment

(WTAJ) — Giant Eagle, Inc. announced that PayPal and Venmo are now accepted forms of payment at each of the company’s 474 supermarkets and GetGo locations.

With this announcement, Giant Eagle and GetGo become the first grocery and convenience store chains in the U.S. to offer customers the ability to pay with PayPal and Venmo at the register.

“This implementation is particularly exciting as it enables Giant Eagle and GetGo customers to use the digital payment methods that they already enjoy in the places where they transact most frequently,” Graham Watkins, Giant Eagle Executive Vice President of Retail Innovation and Business Development.

Customers are now able to pay using PayPal or Venmo QR codes at checkout. Customers can simply open either the PayPal or Venmo mobile app and click the “Scan” button and selecting the ‘show to pay’ option. PayPal customers will be able to pay using a stored debit or credit cards, bank accounts, PayPal balance, or PayPal Credit.

With Venmo QR Codes, customers can pay using their stored debit or credit cards, bank account, Venmo balance or Venmo Credit Card for eligible customers.

For more information about the new payment offerings, visit the Giant Eagle website.