Ghislaine Maxwell will try to get bail for the second time tomorrow – hoping to be freed by Christmas – as prison insists she’s treated fairly and fed well, her 134 pound weight fluctuating by only two pounds either way

Ghislaine Maxwell will launch her second attempt to get bail on Tuesday, but the judge in the case was noncommittal on whether she would even give her a hearing.

Federal court judge Alison Nathan said the alleged madam for Jeffrey Epstein had until Tuesday to file her documents.

But the judge warned that only ‘after reviewing these submissions the court will decide whether a hearing on the renewed bail motion is necessary’.

Judge Nathan wrote in bold that Maxwell must limit her response to 40 pages, apparently concerned her lawyers will file reams of documents to argue her case.

Maxwell’s lawyers are requesting a bail hearing on December 21st with the aim of having the 58-year-old out in time for Christmas.

It comes on the heels of the Federal Bureau of Prisons submitting a letter to Judge Nathan that insists Maxwell is being treated like all inmates at the Metropolitan Detention center in Brooklyn, despite Maxwell’s repeated complaints of her conditions at the ‘hell-hole’ jail.

They even detailed how her weight of 134lbs only fluctuates between 2lbs.

Maxwell has been in custody since July 14th when Judge Nathan, who sits at federal court in Manhattan ruled she was a ‘substantial actual risk of flight’.

The FBI arrested her at a 156-acre property in Bradford, New Hampshire, worth $1m which she bought in cash through a company designed to shield her identity.

The British socialite is accused of procuring girls as young as 14 for Epstein to abuse and perjuring herself in a separate civil case.

She denies the allegations for which she faces up to 35 years in jail.

During the last five months Maxwell’s lawyers and her family have begun what they call ‘Operation Get Ghislaine Out’ because they feel she is being treated unfairly.

But according to a letter filed on Monday by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, that is not the case.

Lawyers detail how she’s fed three meals a day, receives commissary and ‘has access to recreational space, social calls, television, shower, legal telephone calls, email, computers, and discovery material’.

They claim her weight has been consistent at 134bs and she is in ‘good health’.

In her order Judge Nathan said that after Maxwell’s application is filed the prosecution response is due by December 16th and must also be 40 pages.

Maxwell will have 10 pages to respond to that, which is due by December 18th.

If a hearing takes place it is not even clear if it will be before Christmas.

Documents previously filed to the court stated that Maxwell intends to submit documents detailing her financial affairs over the past five years prepared by an accounting firm.

She will also submit letters on behalf of family and friends including some who will act as sureties to get her out.

Maxwell faces a steep bar to getting bail and in her last attempt Judge Nathan said that the ‘risks are too great’ to allow her to be freed.

Judge Nathan said that ‘no combination of conditions could reasonably assure her presence in court’ because she had the means and the motive to flee the US.

In her ruling, she said that Maxwell ‘not only has significant financial resources, but has demonstrated sophistication in hiding those resources and herself’.

