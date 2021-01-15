From being told she wouldn’t live through her teenage years to dancing on National TV. Ashleigh Di Lello on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) What is it with Utah and reality shows? Dancing with the Stars has been on ABC4 for years. “So You Think You Can Dance” has been on the air for years as well. Did you know that a number of Utahns have been on these shows? In this episode of Jessop’s Journal, I visited with a dancer, Ashleigh Di Lello, that has been on both shows. We talked about a lot of things, including what you don’t see “behind the curtain”…her medical miracle story.

Ashleigh told me; “My husband (Ryan Di Lello) and I are most well known as the only married couple on So You Think You Can Dance. We’ve also performed on Dancing with the Stars, Ellen and then we went on to Broadway and headlined Broadway Shows.” I had the pleasure to meet both Ashleigh and Ryan. There is definitely chemistry between these two.

What you might not know about Ashleigh is what she was told at the age of thirteen; “I’ll never forget a particular moment that came to define my life as I had the doctor come in. looked at me, took a deep breath, and said “you need to accept that you are not going to live past your teenage years. You’ll never dance again, never had kids, never have a normal life.” I looked down and mustered the greatest courage I could have at that time and looked up and said, “I don’t accept this.”

She continued; “It was such a defining moment that I’ve drawn from. Because I accepted right then that I would not allow other people limitations to become mine. I knew that I was coming into the greatest fight of my life, but I decided that rather than try to not die, that I was going to put my energies and efforts into living.”

Ashleigh was out of dance from thirteen almost fourteen until she was twenty, typically the prime years for athletic training and development. Six years later she was on national television doing what she loved.

What does Ashleigh credit being able to bounce back in her performance career? She got emotional as she told me; “I would dance in my mind. And I would go through my routines and I would like I was classed. I felt it so much in my heart. I remember laying there in tears. Not from despair, but from joy, of what one day I planned to experience again. I have no doubt that was so pivotal in me being able to come back the way I did. Because for those six years I was patterning within my brain and body the feeling of dance without being physically being able to do it.”

Ashleigh is a prime example making lemonade out of lemons. She has taken her experiences and shares what she calls “Bio Emotional Healing.” In a nutshell, she feels strongly about the mind/body connection, neuroscience, and visualization. You’ll have to watch our entire Jessop’s Journal interview for details.

As we wrapped up our interview, I came back to something she told that she wouldn’t be able to do…”DOUG – I’ve gotta ask, do you have any children? ASHLEIGH – I do. I have one. She is a beautiful girl. She’s six and a half. My Sofia. She’s my miracle.”

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. Consider this your personal invitation to watch this twenty plus minute episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that your care about.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

