If you’ve ever shed tears over Ross and Rachel, know the words to “Smelly Cat” by heart, or wondered how Joey and Chandler afforded their New York City apartment… then you need to head down to F St. Nw and see the FRIENDS Experience in person.

You’ll enter the world of Friends and see everything from Monica’s kitchen, Central Perk, and even all of Jennifer Aniston’s hairstyles.

This blast from the past was created by Superfly X, Warner Bros Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television Group.

Get a sneak peak with DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander and the Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer for Superfly X, Stacy Moscateeli.

For tickets visit. https://www.friendstheexperience.com