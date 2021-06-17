FOUNDERS DAY CELEBRATION FOR DCW50, WASHINGTON’S CW, AND WDVM25!

Employees of DCW50 and WDVM spent Thursday, June 17, 2021, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their parent company Nexstar Media Inc by giving back to the local communities they serve. WDVM (LocalDVM.com) was helping out the Humane Society of Washington County in Hagerstown, MD. DCW50 spent much of the day at SOME (So Other’s Might Eat) in Washington, DC stocking every sort of bean you can imagine, working on food preparation, and organizing clothing donations. SOME’s mission in Washington, DC for the past 50 years has been to help and support residents of our nation’s capital experiencing homelessness and poverty. DCW50 and SOME have joined forces over the past 20 years working together in support of the annual Trot for Hunger on Thanksgiving morning.

Details coming soon on the 2021 race!