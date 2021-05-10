For Every Motorbike Fail, There’s A Graceful Win

Dirt bikers love to go off-roading in Utah because it’s famous for the challenging outdoor trails. But they’re challenging for a reason. One rider was on his dirt bike when he hit a tree stump that threw him off balance and down a rocky hill. He thought he had broken his hand at first, but fortunately, he was OK.

Next, we’re bringing you real footage of a unicorn! Actually, it’s a motorbike rider who goes by Unicorn HHF online, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t majestic. Just check out how he’s able to perform ice skating routines on a frozen lake with his bike! Maybe he should try his luck in the deserts of Utah?