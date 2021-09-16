Father And Son Attempt The 2021 One Chip Challenge

DCW50

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Paqui One Chip Challenge is back with an extra fiery vengeance to the tastebuds in its 2021 release. This year, the chip features Carolina Reaper and Scorpion Pepper. Chris Frezza and his 13-year-old son Vito decided to enjoy some father-son bonding time and try the challenge for themselves. The One Chip Challenge may have taken two new victims, but hey, they did it together!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More DCW Featured

DCW50 Celebrity Interviews

More DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
More DCW Highlights

Trending Stories