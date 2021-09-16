The Paqui One Chip Challenge is back with an extra fiery vengeance to the tastebuds in its 2021 release. This year, the chip features Carolina Reaper and Scorpion Pepper. Chris Frezza and his 13-year-old son Vito decided to enjoy some father-son bonding time and try the challenge for themselves. The One Chip Challenge may have taken two new victims, but hey, they did it together!
Father And Son Attempt The 2021 One Chip Challenge
