Everyone in US gets a free taco after stolen base in Game 1 of World Series

TAMPA (WFLA) — While fans of the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers were cheering on their teams in Game 1 of the World Series, many others were excited over winning free tacos.

All of America won a free taco, thanks to Taco Bell’s “Steal a base, steal a taco” promotion when Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts swiped second base during the fifth inning.

This isn’t Betts’ first time scoring everyone in America a free taco. He did it in 2018 as a right fielder for the Boston Red Sox — against the Dodgers.

According to the restaurant’s website, if a player steals a base during “any game of the 2020 World Series,” it will offer every person in all 50 states and the District of Columbia a free taco. Customers can get the tacos at participating restaurants or through the Taco Bell app.

You can pick yours up on Oct. 28.