UPDATE 9:33 a.m.: Montgomery County authorities completed the staging Tuesday morning and started negotiating with the Yellow Finch tree sitters as part of an extraction operation amid protests over the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies distributed the flyer attached below to approximately 80 residences around the Cove Hollow community from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday in order to make them aware of the situation: