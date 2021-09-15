Enjoy All The Seasons Florida DOESN’T Get

Are you thinking of moving to Florida? If you’re thinking now is the best time because (as of the time of writing) summer is ending, you might want to hear this little PSA from [Omgitswicks](https://www.tiktok.com/@omgitswicks?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webap…). According to him, Florida has two seasons: summer and summer Jr. There are a few cool days sprinkled in, but that’s all your going to get. So if you’re thinking of making the move to the sunshine state, keep in mind that your comfy winter clothes are going to be useless.

