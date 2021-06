Some of the world’s most famous Drag Queens entertained hundreds of people outside of Westfield Wheaton Mall, for a special performance that promoted the new movie musical IN THE HEIGHTS which is based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage musical.

DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander was there, and spoke to Gottmik and Miss Vanjie about being role models, Pride Month, and an attacking cicada.

https://www.intheheights-movie.com