DORIS KEARNS GOODWIN-ABRAHAM LINCOLN, THE MAN BEHIND THE MONUMENT.

Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin has teamed with The History Channel on a new documentary on the 16th President of The United States.

The three-part “Abraham Lincoln” is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s book, “Leadership: In Turbulent Times”.

Join DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander at the Lincoln Memorial, for a conversation with Doris Kearns Goodwin, that covers the journey that led “Abe” to become “Lincoln”, and what President Biden and former President Trump could learn from President Lincoln.

“Abraham Lincoln” premiers Sunday night at 8 on the History Channel.