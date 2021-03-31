Donald Faison joins The CW’s live-action Powerpuff Girls reboot as Professor Utonium joining Chloe Bennet and Dove Cameron

Ashley Aufderheide, from left, Donald Faison and Alexa Swinton participate in the “Emergence” panel on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The CW’s highly-anticipated Powerpuff Girls live-action reboot has found the title characters’ creator in Donald Faison.

The 46-year-old actor has signed on to portray Professor Utonium, a scientist who created the Powerpuff Girls, according to Deadline.

He joins Chloe Bennet (Blossom), Dove Cameron (Bubbles) and Yana Perreault (Buttercup) as the title characters.

Professor Drake Utonium is described as, ‘quirky, debonair and a pinch narcissistic,’ who created the Powerpuff Girls after accidentally dropping a mysterious substance, known only as ‘Chemical X’ into his formula for the ‘perfect little girl.’

The result was the Powerpuff Girls, who all have superhuman abilities which they used to become pint-sized crimefighters as children.

Despite never legally ‘adopting’ the girls, he’s widely considered to be their father, who is quite proud of all they have accomplished.

The show picks up with all of the girls as ‘disillusioned twentysomethings’ who now resent losing their entire childhood to fighting crime.

Their relationship with Utonium is quite strained, with the Professor, in the midst of his own midlife crisis, becoming determined to repair his relationships with the girls.

The girls must also decide whether or not to reunite and go back to crimefighting at a time when the world needs them the most.

