Did the Denver Broncos Secure Aaron Rodgers from a Draft Day Trade?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

YOU WON”T BELIEVE WHAT IT COULD COST THEM!

Rumor:

According to rumors circulating from individuals on Twitter Aaron Rodgers could be secured by the Denver Broncos!

The pick would come at a serious cost to the team, reportedly they have agreed to sacrifice four first-round draft picks from 2021-2025

It would cost the #Broncos that 9th overall pick, their 2022 and 2023 1st Rd picks, Bradley Chubb and Jerry Jeudy to get Aaron Rodgers. — Kyle Banks (@kylebanks) April 29, 2021

From unimpeachable source: As of last night, Aaron Rodgers’ wish list was 49ers, Broncos, Raiders (not necessarily in that order). He wanted Packers to take the 49ers’ offer. Next move by Rodgers is TBD. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

No sources from the NFL have confirmed the rumor but nevertheless fans are confident this could be breaking news any minute now!

Adam Schefter NFL insider has been tweeting about the now confirmed rumor that Rodgers wants out of the Packers.

More on Aaron Rodgers’ being unhappy with the Packers:https://t.co/LS1yFNDLtK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

BroncosWire reported the following earlier today in regards to Rodgers short list, Broncos being in the top three!

We reached out to a source in personnel with the Broncos, so far they have not responded with comment, we will update this story as information comes in.