Did the Denver Broncos Secure Aaron Rodgers from a Draft Day Trade?

YOU WON”T BELIEVE WHAT IT COULD COST THEM!
Rumor:
According to rumors circulating from individuals on Twitter Aaron Rodgers could be secured by the Denver Broncos!
The pick would come at a serious cost to the team, reportedly they have agreed to sacrifice four first-round draft picks from 2021-2025
No sources from the NFL have confirmed the rumor but nevertheless fans are confident this could be breaking news any minute now!
Adam Schefter NFL insider has been tweeting about the now confirmed rumor that Rodgers wants out of the Packers.
BroncosWire reported the following earlier today in regards to Rodgers short list, Broncos being in the top three!
We reached out to a source in personnel with the Broncos, so far they have not responded with comment, we will update this story as information comes in.