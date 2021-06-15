Deciphering Impossible Parking Signs & Smelling The Weather

It’s the impossible puzzle, the world’s greatest riddle, and every Los Angeles resident’s worst nightmare: parking signs. This stack of signs challenges would-be parkers to a horrible math problem. Maybe if you divide by five, carry the two, and multiply that by 42, you might be able to park for three and a half minutes at 3 a.m without getting towed.

Over in Florida, nobody needs to check their weather app when they’ve got a working nose. All it takes is a whiff of the air to know whether or not rain is in the near future. Now if only we could predict this season’s winner of “The Bachelorette” the same way…

