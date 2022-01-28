Dr. Tim Zachary and Aaron Best star in the all-new docu-series March airing Mondays at 8.
The show centers around HBCU band culture.
March is an eight-part series covering The Marching Storm, the prestigious marching band at Prairie View A&M University, and covers the difficulties of marching band and juggling creative learning and academic schoolwork.
DCW50’s Bonita Frazier Spoke to Dr. Tim Zachary and Aaron Best
Dr. Tim Zachary and Aaron Best star in the all-new docu-series March airing Mondays at 8.