DCW50’s Bonita Frazier Spoke to Dr. Tim Zachary and Aaron Best

DCW50

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Tim Zachary and Aaron Best star in the all-new docu-series March airing Mondays at 8.
The show centers around HBCU band culture.
March is an eight-part series covering The Marching Storm, the prestigious marching band at Prairie View A&M University, and covers the difficulties of marching band and juggling creative learning and academic schoolwork.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More DCW Featured

DCW50 Celebrity Interviews

More DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
More DCW Highlights

Trending Stories