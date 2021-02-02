Skip to content
DCW50’s Bonita Frazier interviews Kaylee Bryant and Chris Lee from CW’s Legacies
DCW50
Posted:
Feb 2, 2021 / 04:12 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 2, 2021 / 04:48 PM EST
Featured
Honoring Black History Month on DCW50
Batwoman & The Track Coach
“Batwoman” Javicia Leslie is Prince George’s County’s Hometown Hero
More The CW
DCW50 Exclusives
This Just In: Web-Exclusives
A New Family Moves into The White House
MAGA MOB’S CAPITOL COUP
Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery
Cyndi Glass – 2020 DCW50 Remarkable Women
Amy Saidman – 2020 DCW50 Remarkable Women
Dr. Anita Knaves – 2020 DCW50 Remarkable Women
Jasmine Jones – 2020 DCW50 Remarkable Woman
The Seventeenth-Street High-Heel Retrospective
March on Washington 57 years later
More DCW Community Events
Trending Stories
Nearly 200,000 people are registered to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Fairfax
“Corpsman up, guns up:” words to fear on the battlefield
Weather
Gov. Larry Hogan urges FBI to relocate headquarters in Maryland
DC returns to in-person instruction, teachers worry
