DCW50’s Bonita Frazier interviews Kaylee Bryant and Chris Lee from CW’s Legacies

(WTAJ) -- The International Space Station, or ISS, will be visible from Pennsylvania from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8 and you can spot it with the naked eye.

ISS, which has been in orbit around Earth for 20 years, will be in the night skies all week long, but you're going to have to be quick to catch it. With the station traveling at 17,500 miles per hour, your opportunity to see it falls within 2-6 minutes before it soars back under the horizon.