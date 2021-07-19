DCW50’s Eduardo Abunder Tapia Recalls Saturday Night Bedlam at Nat’s Park

DCW50

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What started as a perfect Saturday evening – great weather with great seats, DCW50 Promotion Crew Chief Eduardo Abunder Tapia and his girlfriend settled to watch the Washington Nationals vs the San Diego Padres game at Nats stadium.  All was going well until the 6th inning when they heard gunshots.  Crowds were advised to leave the stadium.  Eduardo recalls his unforgettable experience with DCW50’s Bonita Frazier

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More DCW Featured
More DCW Highlights

Trending Stories