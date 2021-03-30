DCW50 & The CW – Working to Stop Asian Hate Crimes

The CW and DCW50 support the Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) community to #StopAsianHate. The cast of the new CW TV series, “Kung Fu,” share their thoughts on the increasing crimes against Asian Americans. The new series premieres on DCW50 Wednesday, April 7th at 8PM on DCW50.

For more information and resources related to recent hate crimes against our local Asian community:

https://ohr.dc.gov/page/reporthatecrime

https://governor.maryland.gov/2021/03/26/governors-issue-joint-bipartisan-statement-on-the-rise-in-anti-asian-hate/

https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/police/chief/crimeandsafety/crimepreventionawareness/biascrime

https://www2.montgomerycountymd.gov/mcgportalapps/Press_Detail.aspx?Item_ID=33942&Dept=1