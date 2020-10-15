DCW50 Remembers Conchata Ferrell

Actress Conchata Ferrell has died at the age of 77. Ferrell is known for her role as Berta on the comedy “Two and a Half Men.”

Three-time Emmy® nominee Conchata Ferrell’s television series credits include Hearts Afire and A Peaceable Kingdom, on CBS, and Push, Nevada, L.A. Law, for which she was nominated for an Emmy® Award, Anything but Love and ER among others. Ferrell began her television career as a series regular on Norman Lear’s The Hot L Baltimore. Her guest-starring appearances include Judging Amy, JAG, Walker, Texas Ranger, Cagney & Lacey, as well as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, St. Elsewhere, and The Love Boat. She also has numerous television movie and feature film credits.



In 2005 and 2007, Ferrell received Emmy® Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Berta. She is also the recipient of an Obie Award, The Drama Desk Award and a Theater World Award for her work on stage.



Ferrell attended West Virginia University, where she studied political science. She completed college at Marshall University, where she studied social studies in education, and was trained in acting at the Circle Rep Theater Company in New York.

Conchata Ferrell brought the world a lot of laughs as Berta which will live on forever.

Here are some of Berta’s best moments: