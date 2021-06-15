DCW50 Commemorates Juneteenth

DCW50’s “Policing Black America: A Matter of Life or Death,” Kicks Off An Evening of Programming Commemorating “Juneteenth” Saturday, June 19th

DCW50, Washington’s CW, plans an evening of special programming in commemoration of Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19, starting at 7 PM. The three-hour program block begins at 7 PM, with DCW50’s one-hour local special, “Policing Black America: A Matter of Life or Death.” Hosted by Bremante Bryant, the program examines the roots of police violence against African Americans; focuses on the impact this abuse has had on local families and explores possible solutions moving forward. At 8 PM, DCW50 will broadcast an extraordinary episode of “Blackish” in which an 1865 version of the Johnson family celebrates June 19th, the day slaves were told they were freed in Texas. The family sings about the liberties they exercise.

7PM “Policing Black America: A Matter of Life or Death.”

8PM “Black·ish” – Juneteenth episode

8:30PM “Black Lives Matter: Before & After”

9PM “Living Black History”

9:30PM “The Dream Began Here.”

“Policing Black America” is broken down into three segments regarding the issue of police violence against Black Americans. First, the program looks back to the beginnings of the crisis and looks at where we are today. This is followed by local community leaders, as well as parents and their teenage children, revealing the frank discussions they have had in light of this on-going situation. The program concludes with a discussion of accountability and possible solutions. Among the guests included are noted Washington, DC historian C.R. Gibbs; Judge Greg Mathis (from the “Judge Mathis” television series broadcast weekdays at 9A); Reverend Dr. Howard-John Wesley from the Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria; former Buffalo, New York Police Officer Cariol Horne; author Rosa Brooks, “Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City,” and, Dr. Ravi Perry Chair of the Department of Political Science at Howard University. Police Departments in Washington, DC, and all neighboring Maryland and Virginia County Police Departments were invited to appear and participate in “Policing Black America,” however all declined.

Organizations featured in “Policing Black America” or those who assisted in the production of the program include ABLE in Georgetown (Active Bystander for Law Enforcement), Police for Tomorrow, The Justis Connection, and the ACLU. Additional and extended interviews with everyone featured on this program will be featured on DCW50.com

