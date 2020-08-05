Power to the Panties: DCW50’s Cupid’s Undies Run ’19

They were freezin’ for a reason! This year hundreds of runners participated in the 2019 Cupid’s Undies Run in Washington D.C. Cupid’s Charity aims to find a cure for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue.

Participants stopped by Penn Social Sports & Game Bar to pregame the big race. They were scantily clad, wearing only undergarments, but they were ready for the two-mile(ish) race around our nation’s capital. Plus, the runners knew they wouldn’t be cold for too long because they had free DCW50 hand warmers to look forward to! 🙂

Check out DCW50’s photos and video highlights from the race, featuring Flash, Black Lightning, and Supergirl!

The Start of the 2019 Cupid’s Undies Run

Photos with Supergirl, Black Lightning, and Flash at Cupid’s Undies Run

More Fun at Cupid’s Undies Run!