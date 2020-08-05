Power to the Panties: DCW50’s Cupid’s Undies Run ’19

They were freezin’ for a reason! This year hundreds of runners participated in the 2019 Cupid’s Undies Run in Washington D.C. Cupid’s Charity aims to find a cure for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue.
Participants stopped by Penn Social Sports & Game Bar to pregame the big race. They were scantily clad, wearing only undergarments, but they were ready for the two-mile(ish) race around our nation’s capital. Plus, the runners knew they wouldn’t be cold for too long because they had free DCW50 hand warmers to look forward to! 🙂
Check out DCW50’s photos and video highlights from the race, featuring Flash, Black Lightning, and Supergirl!
