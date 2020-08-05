Skip to content
Join DCW50 As We Take On Montgomery County Agricultural Fair August 17th!
DCW Community Events
Posted:
Aug 5, 2020 / 04:43 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 5, 2020 / 04:43 PM EDT
Credit: Montgomery County Fair
Be sure to swing by DCW50’s booth August 17th at this year’s Montgomery County Agricultural Fair!
Photo Cred: John Casper-Morning Walks Studio
Get photos with our Superhero characters and DCW50 swag items! More information about the fair can be found on the
official fair website
.
You can check out our coverage of last years fair
HERE!
