Join DCW50 As We Take On Montgomery County Agricultural Fair August 17th!

In Washington, D.C., last week was all about the State of Our Union. This week, however, it's all about the State of Our Undies! The one mile race for this year's DC's Cupid's Undie Run was BRIEF, but the party was HOT! Here's a look at DCW50's pictures from the 2020 Cupid's Undie Run. The run benefits research for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout…