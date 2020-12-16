Dr. Anita Knaves – 2020 DCW50 Remarkable Women

All this week, DCW50 is looking back at the finalists of the station’s 2020 spring “Remarkable Women” campaign. The campaign is designed to acknowledge the remarkable work being done by women in the Washington, DC community. Charitable, inspirational, and thoughtful work that impacts all our lives for the better.

Meet Dr. Anita Naves, a social activist and active community member for over 40 years. She is a proud advocate for the underdogs speaking up for the ones who cannot advocate for themselves. Her works have reached thousands in the fields of education, founding a youth empowerment bible study, Prince George’s County’s first Youth Fest in 2005 while taking time to feed the homeless.

