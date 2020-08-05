DCW50 Teamed Up With DC’s 3rd Annual “Running of the Balls” Event: Check Out The Highlights!

How “BALLSY” are you?! Saturday, September 28, 2019 DCW50 teamed up for the 3rd Annual D.C. “Running of the Balls” for Testicular Cancer Awareness! Testicular cancer is on the rise, studies estimate 9,560 new cases of testicular cancer will be diagnosed in 2019 in the U.S. alone and sadly an estimated 410 deaths will occur. There is good news, we can prevent all fatalities! TC is 99% curable when caught and treated in its earliest stages. Awareness of the symptoms and monthly self-examinations truly is the cure for this deadly disease.

Whether it’s your husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, cousin, uncle, boyfriend, lover or friend – We celebrate by running a 5K and 10K, produced by the DC Running Club, in the Georgetown on the C&O Towpath.

Check out the below highlights from this years race!