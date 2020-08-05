DCW50 Is Helping You Donate Your Old Prom Dress To ‘Family Matters Of Greater Washington’ for their D4D event! You can mail in or drop off your attire to DCW50 or ‘Family Matters of Greater Washington’ to make it easier for you to donate your dress/tux.

Save and put aside that lovely cocktail dress, New Year’s Eve gown, or that tuxedo or suit you wore during the holiday season; you may wish to donate them to our “Dresses4Dreams/Suited4Dreams” (D4D) program!

Family Matters of Greater Washington (FMGW) is gearing up for their new and improved 2019 “D4D” event. If you’re not familiar, their popular D4D program offers lower-income area teens prom wear — new or gently-worn gowns, suits and accessories — all at no cost!

Teens will attend their Friday, March 29 “Pop-up Boutique and Men’s Shop” and select from the collection of beautiful evening attire; accessories (like shoes, jewlery and evening bags); as well as specialty donated services (such as hair and make-up stylists, etc.). They are assembling everything it takes to ensure that prom is a magical night.

DCW50 Location:

2121 Wisconsin Ave Suite 350,

NW Washington DC, 20007

Office Hours: 8:30-5:30p

Family Matters of Greater Washington Location:

425 I St NW #700

Washington, DC 20001

Click for additional information: