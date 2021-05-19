Dad Saves The Day & When Squirrels Attack

Dad is watching little Rush while he plays in the gym, and Mom is watching Dad while providing some pretty hilarious narration. But, when Rush runs after a ball directly behind a boy that’s swinging, disaster almost strikes…until Dad saves the day! With some seriously impressive reflexes, he manages to swoop in and grab Rush in the nick of time — and Mom caught the whole thing on camera!

Next, adorable little Baylor and Bentley are out playing in the front yard with their dad when a curious squirrel starts chasing them. Uh-oh…run Bentley, RUN!

