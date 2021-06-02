Dad Helps Mom Deliver Baby In The Car — Parents Join RTM

Vloggers [Troy and Erika Campbell](https://www.youtube.com/thecampbellcloud) were on their way to the hospital when their baby girl decided she couldn’t wait any longer. The parents were livestreaming in the car, broadcasting the entire birth to their online audience in real-time! Both mom and dad kept their cool while their midwife coached them on what to do over the phone.

This was obviously a crazy unique experience, and we wanted to know what was going through Troy and Erika’s minds as this was all happening. That’s why we’re so glad the family joined our RTM hosts via Zoom to talk about their baby delivery adventure. And to meet baby Nova, of course!