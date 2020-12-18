Cyndi Glass – 2020 DCW50 Remarkable Women

All this week, DCW50 is looking back at the finalists of the station’s 2020 spring “Remarkable Women” campaign. The campaign is designed to acknowledge the remarkable work being done by women in the Washington, DC community. Charitable, inspirational, and thoughtful work that impacts all our lives for the better.

DCW50’s remarkable Woman last year’s finalist is Cyndi Glass. She started Jeremy’s Run, a 5K race for all ages, founded to honor the memory of her late son, who was 20 years old when he fell victim to the opioid epidemic. She is passionate about bringing awareness to this growing epidemic; to raise money for local treatment centers such as the Kolmac Foundation; to give people who suffered the same loss a place to gather on Memorial day, to remember their loved ones.

DCW50 & WDVM are currently soliciting entries for the 2021 “Remarkable Women” campaign.

Please enter your “Remarkable Women”!