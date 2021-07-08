Customers Pay It Forward, Leaving Waitress An $800 Tip

If there’s one thing that’s been made clear in the last year or so, it’s that food service workers just don’t make enough. Grace Slick works three jobs, including part-time as a server. So when a group of customers started handing Grace $50 each, she was blown away. This group picks a random restaurant and server to give tips like these once a month. Collectively, they gave Grace an $800 tip!

