If there’s one thing that’s been made clear in the last year or so, it’s that food service workers just don’t make enough. Grace Slick works three jobs, including part-time as a server. So when a group of customers started handing Grace $50 each, she was blown away. This group picks a random restaurant and server to give tips like these once a month. Collectively, they gave Grace an $800 tip!
Customers Pay It Forward, Leaving Waitress An $800 Tip
by: Foster MeyersonPosted: / Updated:
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter