CUPID’S UNDIE RUN, NO PANTS, NO PROBLEM!

Taking your clothes off for charity has become a yearly tradition in Washington D.C. thanks to Cupid’s Undie Run.

Over the last 13 years, the race with people dressed in their underwear has grown to nearly 40 cities across the United States, and to Australia.

While it’s hard not to have fun at Cupid’s Undie Run, everyone involved understands the real purpose, raising money for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Thanks to Cupid’s Undie Run, 12 million dollars has been raised to fight Neurofibromatosis.

This weekend in Chinatown, 300 people stripped down for D.C.’s coldest fun run, and Jimmy Alexander was there for the highlights.

For more information about Cupid’s Undie Run visit cupids.org/cupids-undie-run