On the one-year anniversary of the Black Lives Matter plaza, the two blocks in front of the White House were turned into part dance club, part workout studio, and part health department.

DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander was there and spoke to the director of the mayor’s office of nightlife and culture, Shawn Townsend, and senior deputy director of D.C. health, Patrick Ashley.

