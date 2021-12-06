Collector Bill Steely Shares his Incredible Collection of Antique Christmas Decorations!

Bill Steely is a collector of antique Christmas ornaments and a member of “the Golden Glow of Christmas Past” Just in time for Krampusnacht he was kind enough to show us his incredible collection of antiques, in particular, the Krampus figures!

Here in the west Christmas is purely a joyous tradition, with very little of the darker vindictive side of the holiday more ubiquitous in European cultures.

In Germany, the legend of old Saint Nick comes accompanied by the wicked Krampus, whose delight it is to punish the naughty children and in some stories: carry them off never to return.

Join us on a little adventure through the annals of history and catch glimpses of how the wondrous and timeless tradition of Christmas has been celebrated throughout the ages.