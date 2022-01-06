Chef Eric Adjepong Shares the SECRET to his SUCCESS!

DCW50’s Foster Meyerson speaks with renowned Chef Eric Adjepong about this career as a multifaceted culinary expert and on-screen competitive chef.

Chef Adjepong has three degrees in Culinary Arts, Culinary Nutrition (BS), and International Public Health Nutrition (MPH) which he brings to his work as a personal chef, caterer, and public health & nutrition professional.

In our discussion, we talk about his journey through the culinary space and the birth of his relationship with Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, how she became a mentor and connection to the wider televised culinary world.

Chef Adjepong hosts the All-New ‘Alex Vs. America’ from Food Network, a competition wherein Chef Alex goes head to head with some of the best and brightest chefs from across America, three vs one.

Check it out on streaming services right now!

Additional photos and footage courtesy of Food Network and Chef Eric Adjepong

https://www.chefadjepong.com/

https://www.localdvm.com/watch-dcw50/