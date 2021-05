John “Rain” Waters is whipping through the skies in his F-16 Viper, and giving us a front-row seat! As the skilled pilot performs a holiday weekend airshow over the shores of Miami, we get to tag along in the cockpit thanks to this epic over-the-shoulder footage. Buckle up, because it’s about to be one heck of a ride!

You can watch the full video [here](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHotDPmAxmw).