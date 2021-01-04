Cat rescued from highway pillar now being treated at El Paso Animal Services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A cat that was stuck for days on a pillar on Interstate 10 West is being treated by El Paso Animal Services after being rescued on New Year’s Day.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, the cat was seen stuck on top of a highway column near the Fountains of Farrah Wednesday before it was captured days later. It was a team effort between the El Paso Police Department, the Texas Department of Transportation and the El Paso Fire Department to rescue the feline.

El Paso Animal Services said the male cat was given IV fluids for dehydration, but does not have any injuries.

The feline most likely got stuck on the pillar after crawling into a vehicle because of the cold weather, according to Animal Services.

“He probably was going up inside of a car engine to stay warm. Probably hitched a ride in someone’s car inside the engine, probably didn’t even know he was there,” said Dr. Alana Canupp, chief veterinarian at El Paso Animal Services. “He probably fell out, was lucky enough not to get hit and then made his way down to the pillar underneath I-10.”

The cat is not upf ro adoption right now, but Animal Services expects the cat to live a long and healthy life.

Animal Services recommends tapping on the hood of your car before driving off on cold mornings to give any animals a warning to get out.

