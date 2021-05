The CW will be broadcasting an all-new version of Nickelodeon’s competition series, “Legends of the Hidden Temple” – but this time it’s for those 21 years or older! Show producers are casting now for participants. Let’s see some brave and fearless competitors from Metro DC on this show! Casting is on-line. Producers are seeking teams of two who are available to be in Los Angeles during the month of July. For addition information / register click Below.