Capital Pride is Back

After missing last year, members of the LGBTQ+ community were joined by allies, nurses giving free COVID-19 vaccinations, and Mayor Bowser for a special Pride March.

The traditional parade was missing, but Capital Pride made up for it, by bringing “The Colorful Pridemobile Parade” to all eight wards of Washington D.C.

Jimmy Alexander was there, and spoke to people attending their first pride march, to Moms giving out free hugs, plus, Capital Pride President Ashley Smith, Activist Taylor Chandler Walker, and The Director of The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, Shelia Alexander-Reid.