George Segal, the Oscar-nominated actor who sparred with Richard Burton in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, romanced Glenda Jackson in A Touch of Class and won laughs in the TV sitcom The Goldbergs, has died at the age of 87, his wife Sonia said on Tuesday.

'The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,' Sonia Segal said in a statement to entertainment outlets Variety and Deadline Hollywood.