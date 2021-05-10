Can A Girl Get A Little Cow Therapy?

[Lauren](https://www.tiktok.com/@weatherwithlauren?_d=secCgYIASAHKAESMgowLtDEHEF…) is a woman on a mission. What’s her mission, you might ask? Convincing her therapist to get a therapy cow! You’ve probably heard of animal therapy before, but if you’re thinking what we’re thinking, cow therapy is a new one.

After making a 20-page presentation, decorating her therapist’s office with tiny toy cows and launching a full-on TikTok campaign — Lauren’s hard work paid off when her therapist got in touch with a local farm to make her cow therapy dreams come true. We must say, we’re impressed by Lauren’s level of determination…and don’t even get us started on those adorable cows!